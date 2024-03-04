Ariel Investments LLC Has $14.08 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Ariel Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 45.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 322,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264,351 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $14,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 809.8% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,115,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,035,876. The firm has a market cap of $120.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.75. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $49.22.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

