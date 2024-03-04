Ariel Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Ariel Investments LLC lowered its stake in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 704,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209,162 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of iQIYI worth $3,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in iQIYI by 92.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iQIYI during the third quarter valued at $49,000. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in shares of iQIYI in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of iQIYI in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 1,404.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 12,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of iQIYI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of iQIYI in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iQIYI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.12.

iQIYI Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IQ traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,135,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,197,354. iQIYI, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $7.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.91 and its 200-day moving average is $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.25.

iQIYI Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

