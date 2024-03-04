Argus Increases Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $95.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Argus from $69.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Argus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

Uber Technologies stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.05. 2,750,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,504,129. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.30 billion, a PE ratio of 94.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.37. Uber Technologies has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $82.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 13,329 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $33,698,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,354 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 10,375 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $625,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

