AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 510,714 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,874 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Dolby Laboratories worth $40,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLB. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 248.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 52.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 175.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP John D. Couling sold 33,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total value of $2,711,983.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,769,420.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP John D. Couling sold 33,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total transaction of $2,711,983.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,769,420.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 18,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.17, for a total value of $1,610,410.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,626,050.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,506 shares of company stock valued at $5,839,788 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $82.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.87 and a 200 day moving average of $83.37. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.87 and a 12 month high of $91.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 0.97.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $315.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.98 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 14.70%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on DLB shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

