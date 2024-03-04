AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 879,163 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 53.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 778,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 879,163 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $39,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Check Capital Management Inc. CA bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Markel Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 577,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,158,000 after acquiring an additional 127,500 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $5,421,000. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 262.1% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 35,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 25,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $483,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $53.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.32. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.94 and a twelve month high of $63.28. The firm has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.28. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently -79.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on TSN. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TSN

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.