AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 74,418 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,082,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 74,418 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Delta Air Lines worth $40,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,700,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,578 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.9% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,563,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,262,825,000 after acquiring an additional 995,107 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,150,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,053,050,000 after acquiring an additional 498,172 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 399.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,665,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $934,904,000 after acquiring an additional 15,729,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,493,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $640,323,000 after buying an additional 324,229 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $2,816,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,807,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.54.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $42.16 on Monday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $49.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.42.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 46.35%. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.59%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

