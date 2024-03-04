AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 313,764 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 26.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 858,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 313,764 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $45,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,857,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $600,852,000 after acquiring an additional 321,654 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 5.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,175,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $463,260,000 after acquiring an additional 716,698 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $412,454,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 4.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,017,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $287,317,000 after acquiring an additional 295,823 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,626,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,098,000 after acquiring an additional 283,113 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PBF Energy stock opened at $48.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.07. PBF Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $56.38.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.49). PBF Energy had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.41 earnings per share. PBF Energy’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 6.08%.

Insider Transactions at PBF Energy

In other news, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $466,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,182,817.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $466,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,182,817.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 770,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.95 per share, for a total transaction of $33,071,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,832,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,127,264.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,268,200 shares of company stock valued at $54,251,872 over the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PBF shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.90.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

