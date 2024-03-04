AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 163.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,554,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 965,385 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Vistra worth $51,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Vistra during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,033,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vistra by 374.3% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 8,077 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vistra in the third quarter worth $913,000. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC increased its stake in Vistra by 31.6% in the third quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Vistra in the third quarter worth $779,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Price Performance

VST opened at $54.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $21.18 and a 12-month high of $55.98. The company has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.74%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VST. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Vistra from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

