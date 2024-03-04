AQR Capital Management LLC Has $48.83 Million Stock Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,812,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 58,008 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $48,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 16,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 182.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 148,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,009,000 after buying an additional 96,060 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 179,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,845,000 after buying an additional 24,382 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 669.5% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 602,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,241,000 after buying an additional 524,502 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ORI opened at $29.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $23.31 and a 12-month high of $30.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.92 and its 200-day moving average is $28.19.

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). Old Republic International had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.67%.

In other news, Director Barbara Adachi bought 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.60 per share, with a total value of $55,055.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,367. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Old Republic International news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,528 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $180,890.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,271.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Adachi acquired 1,925 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.60 per share, with a total value of $55,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,367. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ORI shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

