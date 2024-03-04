AQR Capital Management LLC Has $45.29 Million Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,747 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.72% of FTI Consulting worth $45,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCN. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting during the third quarter worth $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the first quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 95.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 37.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 533.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:FCN opened at $204.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 0.12. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.39 and a 1-year high of $232.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $198.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.70.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $924.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.40 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Brenda J. Bacon bought 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $222.96 per share, for a total transaction of $249,715.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 2,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.08, for a total value of $576,564.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 29,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,336,565.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brenda J. Bacon acquired 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $222.96 per share, with a total value of $249,715.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FCN shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on FTI Consulting from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

