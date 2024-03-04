AQR Capital Management LLC Has $37.19 Million Stock Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 781,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378,383 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Ovintiv worth $37,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,582,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,170,000 after buying an additional 170,088 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 528,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,157,000 after purchasing an additional 51,261 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 761,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,215,000 after purchasing an additional 101,978 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,756,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,603,000 after buying an additional 9,221,114 shares during the last quarter. 98.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ovintiv

In other news, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $289,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,644.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Price Performance

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

Ovintiv stock opened at $50.40 on Monday. Ovintiv Inc. has a one year low of $32.07 and a one year high of $51.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 15.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Ovintiv from $67.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price target on Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ovintiv from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Ovintiv from $69.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.31.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OVV

About Ovintiv

(Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.