AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,015,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,267 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $44,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Exelixis by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,214,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $702,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,880 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Exelixis by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,284,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $490,546,000 after acquiring an additional 220,099 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Exelixis by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,019,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,152,000 after acquiring an additional 423,520 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Exelixis by 5.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,033,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,190,000 after acquiring an additional 265,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Exelixis by 24.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,752,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,251,000 after acquiring an additional 924,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis stock opened at $22.24 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.10 and a 200-day moving average of $21.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.53. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.15 and a 52-week high of $24.34.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $479.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.23 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 8.57%. On average, research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 14,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $318,352.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 307,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,922,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $1,167,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 307,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,184,491.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 14,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $318,352.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 307,687 shares in the company, valued at $6,922,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,169 shares of company stock valued at $2,494,432. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXEL shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.07.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

