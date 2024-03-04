AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,426 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 145,001 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $38,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,219,000. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 835 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,940 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total transaction of $3,142,941.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $69,822.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at $717,379.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 286,351 shares of company stock worth $154,486,891. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company's stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Netflix from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $556.82.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $619.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $268.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.57, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $285.33 and a twelve month high of $620.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $534.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $464.39.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

