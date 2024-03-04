AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 158,115 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,115 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $41,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 16,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Oshkosh by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Oshkosh by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Insider Transactions at Oshkosh

In other news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,234 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total value of $471,582.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,518.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

NYSE:OSK opened at $111.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.27. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $72.09 and a twelve month high of $115.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OSK shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Oshkosh

Oshkosh Profile

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.