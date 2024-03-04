AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,264 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $42,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NBIX. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1,365.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 27,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 25,393 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 968,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,903,000 after buying an additional 34,662 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $10,118,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,188,000. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $131.30 on Monday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.04 and a 12 month high of $143.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.64. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.25.

Insider Activity at Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.31. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $36,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,472.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 20,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total transaction of $2,496,683.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,300,816.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $36,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,521 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,472.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 290,310 shares of company stock valued at $38,078,625. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NBIX shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.52.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NBIX

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.