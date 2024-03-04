AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 161,373 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 40.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 560,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,373 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of GE HealthCare Technologies worth $38,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 36,900.0% during the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter worth $26,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on GEHC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. HSBC started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 1.6 %

GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $92.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.53 and its 200-day moving average is $72.60. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.35 and a fifty-two week high of $93.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.58%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.97%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

