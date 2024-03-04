AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 143,437 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,656 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,437 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $51,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in Boeing by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its position in Boeing by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its position in Boeing by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC raised its position in Boeing by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $200.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $218.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.96. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $176.25 and a 52-week high of $267.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair started coverage on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Northcoast Research downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.63.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

