Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Shares Gap Down to $192.37

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $192.37, but opened at $183.75. Applied Industrial Technologies shares last traded at $190.31, with a volume of 61,411 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, KeyCorp upped their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.08.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.13. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Applied Industrial Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

Insider Transactions at Applied Industrial Technologies

In other news, VP Warren E. Hoffner III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.34, for a total value of $364,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,421,642.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIT. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 13.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 7,164 shares during the period. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.