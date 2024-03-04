Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Given New $52.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 47.85% from the stock’s previous close.

APPN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Appian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Appian in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Appian from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Appian from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.71.

Appian stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.17. The company had a trading volume of 98,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,842. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.95 and a beta of 1.44. Appian has a 12-month low of $30.87 and a 12-month high of $54.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 750,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $26,475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,611,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,383,973.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,442,014 shares of company stock valued at $49,299,338. Insiders own 43.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Appian by 4.7% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Appian by 0.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Appian by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Appian by 13.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Appian by 9.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

