Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target Raised to $89.00 at UBS Group

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at UBS Group from $87.00 to $89.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.07.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.48. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $94.75.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $146.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.34 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 133.34% and a negative return on equity of 178.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 545.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.50) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $52,928.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 103,390 shares in the company, valued at $7,006,740.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 781 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $52,928.37. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 103,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,006,740.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 3,905 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $223,483.15. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 89,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,136,564.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,898 shares of company stock valued at $3,893,552. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,029,000 after purchasing an additional 17,287 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $820,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 16,567 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

