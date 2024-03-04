Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Shares Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 837,093 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,698 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $21,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 195.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Antero Resources by 369.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Antero Resources by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Antero Resources by 3,532.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

AR opened at $25.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Antero Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $19.91 and a 1 year high of $30.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on AR. Raymond James raised their price objective on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho lowered Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Antero Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Benchmark lowered Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Antero Resources from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

