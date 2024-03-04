Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Sold by Alerus Financial NA

Alerus Financial NA reduced its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,259 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,594,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.6% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,449,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 295.5% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 19,600 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 14,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.7% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 117,281 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Down 0.1 %

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.10. The company had a trading volume of 142,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,875. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.48 and its 200-day moving average is $59.87. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $51.66 and a fifty-two week high of $67.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.34 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. HSBC raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

(Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Stories

