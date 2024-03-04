Ancora Advisors LLC Has $302,000 Holdings in CoreCard Co. (NYSE:CCRD)

Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoreCard Co. (NYSE:CCRD – Free Report) by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,838 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in CoreCard were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCRD. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CoreCard during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,286,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoreCard by 297.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after buying an additional 272,807 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreCard in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,690,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CoreCard by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after buying an additional 64,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CoreCard by 204.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 50,343 shares in the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCRD stock opened at $12.80 on Monday. CoreCard Co. has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $33.20. The stock has a market cap of $108.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.40 and a 200-day moving average of $16.31.

About CoreCard

CoreCard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, buy now pay later programs, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

