Analysts Set Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Target Price at $79.00

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.00.

ZM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Insider Activity at Zoom Video Communications

Institutional Trading of Zoom Video Communications

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,571 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $113,080.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,858 shares in the company, valued at $4,668,478.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 19,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,286,869.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,526. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $113,080.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,668,478.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 61,636 shares of company stock worth $4,220,000 over the last three months. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 269.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at $28,000. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $70.91 on Monday. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $58.87 and a fifty-two week high of $75.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76 and a beta of -0.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.05.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

