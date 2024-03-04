Analysts Set Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Target Price at $56.89

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.67.

XENE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, Director Gary Patou sold 11,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $447,120.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,183.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 5.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XENE stock opened at $46.84 on Monday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $27.99 and a twelve month high of $50.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.41.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.12. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

