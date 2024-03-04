Analysts Set STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) PT at $239.60

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $239.60.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STE. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STE stock opened at $232.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77 and a beta of 0.80. STERIS has a 1-year low of $173.21 and a 1-year high of $254.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.62.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that STERIS will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 36.43%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

