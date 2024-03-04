Analysts Set Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Target Price at $34.00

Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PDCO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded Patterson Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Patterson Companies in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $49,651.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,313.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,475,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,421,000 after purchasing an additional 351,746 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,287,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,226,000 after purchasing an additional 26,685 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,034,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,182,000 after purchasing an additional 102,014 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,074,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,246,000 after purchasing an additional 56,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 1.8% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,692,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,812,000 after purchasing an additional 46,399 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $27.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.06. Patterson Companies has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $34.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.02 and a 200 day moving average of $29.60.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Patterson Companies will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 51.23%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

