Analysts Set Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) PT at $4.90

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.90.

Several research firms have recently commented on LCID. R. F. Lafferty lowered shares of Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Lucid Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LCID. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 67.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Lucid Group by 16.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lucid Group in the first quarter valued at $383,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lucid Group by 23.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,842,000 after buying an additional 2,990,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lucid Group in the first quarter valued at $400,000.

NASDAQ:LCID opened at $3.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.72. Lucid Group has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $9.18.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 57.00% and a negative net margin of 475.15%. The company had revenue of $157.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lucid Group will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

