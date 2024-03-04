Analysts Set Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP) PT at $49.80

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.80.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Cheniere Energy Partners stock opened at $48.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.68. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $42.96 and a 1-year high of $62.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.60%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 615,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,624,000 after buying an additional 167,567 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 210,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,501,000 after buying an additional 69,567 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 535.9% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.42% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. It owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG production terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

