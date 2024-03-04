Analysts Set AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) PT at $127.00

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $127.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVAV. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on AeroVironment from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on AeroVironment from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVAV. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in AeroVironment by 106.9% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 556,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,106,000 after purchasing an additional 287,730 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in AeroVironment by 24.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,350,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $127,136,000 after purchasing an additional 266,607 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AeroVironment by 7.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,860,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $319,082,000 after purchasing an additional 209,359 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AeroVironment by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,860,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $363,412,000 after purchasing an additional 192,305 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,640,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVAV stock opened at $128.73 on Wednesday. AeroVironment has a 1-year low of $84.21 and a 1-year high of $143.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.60 and a beta of 0.42.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.35. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 13.53% and a negative net margin of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $180.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.91 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AeroVironment will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

