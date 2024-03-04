Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Alkermes (ALKS)

Alkermes (NASDAQ: ALKS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/23/2024 – Alkermes was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/20/2024 – Alkermes was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

2/16/2024 – Alkermes had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $39.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/15/2024 – Alkermes was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

2/15/2024 – Alkermes was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/5/2024 – Alkermes was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/17/2024 – Alkermes is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

1/9/2024 – Alkermes is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Alkermes Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $30.24 on Monday. Alkermes plc has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.48.

Get Alkermes plc alerts:

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.29). Alkermes had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $377.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Alkermes’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALKS. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.