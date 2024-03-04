Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,151 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $17,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gray Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 1,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Amgen by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMGN traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $280.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,050,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,048,060. The company has a market capitalization of $150.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $298.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.52. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $329.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $264.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.30.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

