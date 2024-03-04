AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,483 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,098 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AME. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 9.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in AMETEK by 12.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 84,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the first quarter worth approximately $591,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in AMETEK by 45.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in AMETEK by 41.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on AME. StockNews.com downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. TD Cowen downgraded AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.13.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In other news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 17,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total value of $2,938,308.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,138,983.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMETEK Price Performance

NYSE AME opened at $180.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.52 and a 1 year high of $181.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.98.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 17.64%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

