Ameriprise Financial Inc. Trims Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,033,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 111,614 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.79% of Sherwin-Williams worth $518,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,752.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 23,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total value of $7,588,317.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,187,743.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,109 shares of company stock worth $12,025,017 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:SHW traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $335.33. 107,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,490,223. The firm has a market cap of $85.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.15. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $205.43 and a twelve month high of $337.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $309.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.12.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $352.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $274.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.72.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

