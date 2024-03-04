Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 79,432 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,164,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,432 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.62% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $592,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 608,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,133,000 after acquiring an additional 26,759 shares during the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 71.0% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 660,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,497,000 after acquiring an additional 20,423 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.50. The company had a trading volume of 8,342,804 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $106.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.27.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

