Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 14,330 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,687,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 14,330 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 1.56% of PPG Industries worth $478,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 6,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 112.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 216,908 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,155,000 after acquiring an additional 114,901 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 90,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,688,000 after purchasing an additional 7,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on PPG Industries from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Friday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Vertical Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.20.

PPG traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $139.15. 132,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,734,070. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.32 and a 12-month high of $152.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.28.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 48.69%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

