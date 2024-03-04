Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,579,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 125,263 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.99% of CME Group worth $716,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CME. Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in CME Group by 522.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 14,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in CME Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 119,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,943,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in CME Group by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 82,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,495,000 after buying an additional 11,307 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 30,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,195,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Finally, Lagoda Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CME. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,512,739.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded up $1.40 on Monday, hitting $220.61. 83,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,877,821. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.01 and a 1-year high of $223.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.49.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. CME Group had a net margin of 57.83% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.61%.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

