Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $536.11 Million Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,615,078 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,301,745 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $536,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Corning in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 173.6% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 232.9% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLW has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC downgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of GLW traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,766,137. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $36.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.62%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.16%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

