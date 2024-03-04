Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $4.25 Billion Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,775,543 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,828 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 1.4% of Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,249,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 2.5% in the third quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 857 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 4.1% in the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 554 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.9% in the third quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $630.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $691.00 to $911.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Edward Jones lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $824.90.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $24.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $847.48. 12,118,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,651,098. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 68.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $222.97 and a 1-year high of $853.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $627.63 and a 200 day moving average of $518.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,494,891.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total value of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,722,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,494,891.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,174 shares of company stock worth $69,582,008 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

