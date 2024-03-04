Ameriprise Financial Inc. Decreases Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,918,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,165,177 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $577,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 426.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 45,635 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 10,418 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 115.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 7,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.12. 169,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,350,662. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.10. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $47.65 and a one year high of $49.13.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

