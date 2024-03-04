Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 736,404 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,546,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 736,404 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 3.49% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $497,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.0% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 2,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.6% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.4% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Barclays downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.56.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BAH traded up $1.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $149.80. The stock had a trading volume of 53,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,604. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $87.99 and a one year high of $150.59. The company has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.80, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.08.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.28. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 65.31%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 65.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,068 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total transaction of $708,911.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,023,241.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,068 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total transaction of $708,911.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,023,241.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 49,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total transaction of $7,138,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,209,208.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.