Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 3,534,030 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 39.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,418,131 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,534,030 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 2.33% of eBay worth $547,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 42.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,611,240 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $72,006,000 after buying an additional 480,156 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at approximately $798,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in eBay by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,261,018 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $99,660,000 after purchasing an additional 387,655 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in eBay by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 43,398 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in eBay by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,980,512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $175,451,000 after purchasing an additional 599,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

eBay Price Performance

EBAY stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.66. 1,110,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,370,109. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.17 and a 52-week high of $49.47. The company has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

eBay Increases Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 27.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

eBay announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on EBAY. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on eBay from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on eBay from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $210,313.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,128,606.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $50,129.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,140.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $210,313.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,128,606.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

