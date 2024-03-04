Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 134,982 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,923,819 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,982 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.82% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $443,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Augustine Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth $262,000. AXQ Capital LP boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 193.8% in the third quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 4,700 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 73.9% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 11.4% during the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.1% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 113,389 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

PXD stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $235.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178,532. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $227.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $257.76. The stock has a market cap of $55.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.30.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $2.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $10.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on PXD shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Argus downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.14.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

