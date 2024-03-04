American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Position Increased by EULAV Asset Management

EULAV Asset Management lifted its stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 199.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,900 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management owned 0.16% of American States Water worth $4,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American States Water by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,608,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $359,239,000 after purchasing an additional 51,731 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of American States Water by 16.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,572,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,218,000 after purchasing an additional 507,209 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of American States Water by 5.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,131,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,622,000 after purchasing an additional 53,468 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American States Water by 21.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 884,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,589,000 after purchasing an additional 153,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in American States Water by 2.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 792,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,945,000 after buying an additional 21,943 shares during the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AWR shares. StockNews.com downgraded American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on American States Water from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.21 per share, with a total value of $99,694.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,850 shares in the company, valued at $416,578.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

AWR stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.50. 40,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,167. American States Water has a twelve month low of $70.22 and a twelve month high of $95.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.46.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $125.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 20.97%. American States Water’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American States Water will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. American States Water’s payout ratio is presently 51.04%.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

