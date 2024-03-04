American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American Realty Investors Stock Performance

Shares of ARL opened at $19.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.57. American Realty Investors has a 52-week low of $11.69 and a 52-week high of $31.59.

Get American Realty Investors alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Realty Investors

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of American Realty Investors by 626.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in American Realty Investors by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of American Realty Investors by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 6,737 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Realty Investors by 227.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 12,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of American Realty Investors by 164.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period.

About American Realty Investors

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.