American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Bought by EULAV Asset Management

EULAV Asset Management raised its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 336,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the period. American Financial Group accounts for approximately 1.4% of EULAV Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $37,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,174,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 28,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,145,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 120.2% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178 shares in the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at American Financial Group

In other news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total transaction of $135,455.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,511.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michelle A. Gillis sold 5,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $626,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,012. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total value of $135,455.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,511.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,055 shares of company stock worth $1,725,145. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Financial Group Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:AFG traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $127.13. The company had a trading volume of 31,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,588. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.12 and a 200 day moving average of $115.69. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.78. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.22 and a 1 year high of $133.59.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.50. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on AFG shares. Piper Sandler cut American Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on American Financial Group from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.75.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

