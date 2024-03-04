American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Acquired by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $3,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in American Financial Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 26.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in American Financial Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in American Financial Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in American Financial Group by 23.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

AFG has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of American Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.75.

In related news, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total transaction of $49,368.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,759 shares in the company, valued at $209,250.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other American Financial Group news, VP Mark A. Weiss sold 2,500 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $317,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,684.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 415 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total transaction of $49,368.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,250.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,055 shares of company stock worth $1,725,145. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AFG opened at $127.37 on Monday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.22 and a 12 month high of $136.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.69.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.03. American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.26%.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

