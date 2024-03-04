Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Acquired by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 37.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,348 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Ambev were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABEV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Ambev by 244.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,146,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,297,000 after purchasing an additional 30,623,051 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ambev by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,798,000 after purchasing an additional 13,691,138 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Ambev by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,177,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,540,000 after purchasing an additional 11,204,526 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Ambev by 34,240.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,181,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,252,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Ambev by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,928,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ambev from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Barclays downgraded Ambev to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $3.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ambev in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ambev in a report on Friday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.20.

Ambev Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ABEV opened at $2.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. Ambev S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $3.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.70.

Ambev Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.1443 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.44%.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

