Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 8,921 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 870,061 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 8,921 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.17% of Franklin Resources worth $21,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 15.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 343,907 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,452,000 after purchasing an additional 45,423 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 63.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 451,031 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $11,086,000 after purchasing an additional 175,446 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $620,000. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 252.3% during the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 75,590 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 54,136 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 1,283.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 117,776 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 109,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on BEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen began coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Franklin Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.05.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BEN traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.78. 238,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,429,107. The company has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.40. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.88 and a twelve month high of $30.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 65.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $634,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,167.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

