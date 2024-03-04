Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 29,541 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 445,546 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 29,541 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $21,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter worth $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DVN stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $44.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 907,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,136,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.34 and its 200-day moving average is $45.87. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.47 and a fifty-two week high of $56.80. The company has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.18.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 13.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on DVN. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.65.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DVN

Devon Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.